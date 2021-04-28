Man charged with assault of law enforcement officer

Michael Shay Wheeler, 44, Brookfield, has been arrested and is facing felony charges after he allegedly threw a beer can at another vehicle, then resisted arrest and punched a Brookfield Police Officer on April 25.

According to a probable-cause statement, an individual told Wheeler that his vehicle was smoking while it was sitting in the drive-thru at a Brookfield restaurant. The alleged victim said Wheeler began yelling at him and threw a beer can that struck the hood of his vehicle causing more than $50 in estimated damages.

When officers tried to arrest Wheeler, they say he resisted by not letting them handcuff him. Wheeler also allegedly punched one of the officers in the jaw during the scuffle and ended up on the ground. Officers were able to get Wheeler cuffed and transported him to the hospital and then to the Brookfield Police Department.

According to court documents, Wheeler is charged with a Class D Felony for assault in the third-degree- special victim; a Class E Felony for property damage in the first degree; and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Wheeler pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 26. A bond appearance hearing was held Thursday, April 29, at Linn County Circuit Court.

Wheeler, a self-employed business owner, has a criminal history that includes a 2003 conviction for possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana and a conviction for resisting arrest and or interfering with the arrest, detention or stop. In 2010, he was found guilty of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device of less than $500 and third-degree domestic assault. He also has had four orders of protection filed against him; the first in 2008 and last in 2019.