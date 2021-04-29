Amer is Brookfield Chamber's new director

Tammy Amer is the new executive director of the Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce. A member of the Chamber of Commerce's board since 2019 Amer recently stepped into the role.

"What interested me taking on the job as chamber executive director was the eagerness to keep our chamber going and current business on top and promoting them. Helping show new and existing new businesses that we strive to keep their businesses here in Brookfield," she said. "It’s very important to know that the organizations here in Brookfield are to support local businesses and give our best knowledge to improve and promote.

"Our mission is to not only help develop, promote and protect the business interests of the City of Brookfield but to also promote the civic interests and general welfare of the Community. By way of the Chamber’s efforts, there are a very wide variety of events, organizations and businesses that make Brookfield, and the surrounding area, a fantastic place to live, work and play!"

Amer said she looks forward to working with the current board to begin hosting new events and bring back annual events.

"We have had a setback, as well as everyone else, with COVID restrictions, so we didn’t have the events and promotions as we did in the past," she said. "I am grateful we can now continue carefully planning our regular scheduled events.

"We would like to keep our annual concert on Main Street in June an ongoing event along with our Octoberfest events, activities and free concert. In 2019, we had our first annual Lady's Night Out at the Locust Creek Event Center, a pre-holiday shopping vendor event, fashion show and a meal. It was a big hit and hope to have this November as well. We are carefully planning a date for our annual Chamber membership dinner and auction that we greatly missed in the past year as well as serving breakfast to our city employees!"

Plans are already underway to bring back the popular summer concert.

"Mark your calendars for June 25, we are having a car show (organized by Leroy Sisson) and a wine stroll (organized by BAGP) located in the Twin Parks. On June 26, from 9 a.m.,- 3 p.m., there will be a vendor show in Twin Parks. Concert on Main Street that evening, gates will open at 5:30 p.m., for “Members Only” a 1980s tribute band," she said.

Tickets go on sale May 1 and can be purchased through the chamber office, chamber board members or through PayPal.

She said her experience on the board and with other civic groups, will serve her well in her new endeavor.

"I believe being on the chamber board in the past will help in the knowledge of the task and what it takes to be a chamber director and what is expected out of a director. I know I have a great board, it takes all of us and we will do great things," she said.

Looking forward, Amer said there are good things coming for Brookfield and the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce.

"I see the future of the Brookfield Chamber going in a good direction for 2021-2022 and with a good board backing the upcoming events and careful planning for our fellow chamber members and community I am sure there will be many great events that everyone can enjoy."As she continues to work with Missouri Land And Farm she also hopes to grow the chamber.

"Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce is a fundamental yet essential part of Brookfield’s identity and growth. We encourage anyone interested in getting involved with the planning and/or implementing of any of our events, to please contact the chamber," she said. "I would be happy to speak with you."

Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce is a fundamental yet essential part of Brookfield’s identity and growth. We encourage anyone interested in getting involved with the planning and/or implementing of any of our events, to please contact the Chamber. I will be happy to speak with you.