County Commission meeting minutes April 13

The Linn County Commission met on April 13 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the April 5, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Damon Neff, Apex Plastics, has agreed to fill the vacancy on the Workforce Development Board. Commissioner Muck made a motion to sign a letter of approval appointing Neff to the Board. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioners signed a Tax Collection agreement between the City of Browning and the county as per the city’s resolution #112. This will be filed in the City Office, County Clerk and Collector/Treasurer’s office.

The Treasurer’s reconciliation for the month of March 2021 was reviewed.

Foreman Meek received two bids for bridge lumber. One from Land O Lakes Wood Preserving Company - $44.31 a board delivered; and Viebrock Sales & Services, LLC - $95.50 a board delivered. Commissioner Muck made a motion to accept both bids. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Viebrock also sent information on metal decking.

Molly Cupp and Noel Staddie were in to discuss a possible childcare facility at the Y.

Jim Pfeiff and Patsy Bailey, North Salem Township, presented a list of landowners to receive brush letters with an October 1st deadline. They also requested foreman Meek look at a tube on Kilty Road that may need to be replaced with a bigger one.

March Sales and Use Tax revenues were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.