Linn County Leader

There are currently several openings on boards and committees for the City of Marceline. Anyone interested in volunteering their time for one of the openings should contact City Clerk Linday Kurmpelman at 376-3528 or lindsay.krumpelman@marceline.mo.us for a list of openings and descriptions. Those interested should apply with Krumpelman at city hall by 12 p.m., on May 13.