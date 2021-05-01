Community Calendar for the week of May 2

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

May 2

10th annual Railroad Memorabilia and Model Train Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center and Ripley Park in Marceline. Free admission. Family Day in Ripley Park, food trucks, live entertainment in the park, Santa Fe Locomotive walk-thru, private vendors selling railroad items.

May 4

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

May 6

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. First outdoor Farmer’s Market of the season. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 7-8

Spring City Wide Garage Sales, Marceline. The deadline for entry to be included on the map is Monday, May 3. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For more information, go the www.marcelinelibrary.org, or call 660-376-3223 for more information.

May 8

25th annual Marceline Car Show. Free registration from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Awards at 2 p.m.. Top 15 trophies. Kid’s Choice Awards. Eye-popper Trophy, Best Host Car. For more information, call 660-973-7267

May 10

Black Light Bingo. A fundraiser for the Brookfield Lions Club at Captain Dan’s Steakhouse. Doors open at 5 p.m., play starts at 7 p.m. $25 “Gift Certificates” can be purchased from Lions Club members.cFor more information, call 660-734-0017.

May 11

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

May 13

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. First outdoor Farmer’s Market of the season. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 15

4th Annual Weston Tschannen Memorial Golf Tournament. Proceeds donated to the Cystinosis Research Foundation and local programs. 9 a.m., Brookfield Country Club. $40 per golfer. Set your own team or will be placed on one. Live auction after tournament. For more information, call either 660-734-0753 or 660-734-2225, or check event on Facebook.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.