Eagle Scouts Kelton and Colt Marsh recently received the National Certificate of Merit. They received this award in recognition of meritous action. The two brothers put into action what they had been taught in scouting to render proper medical care in an emergency.

Kelton and Colt are the sons of Sam and Stephanie Marsh of New Cambria. The brothers are both members of Troop 41 in Brookfield.