Marceline FFA Foundation news

Linn County Leader

Marceline FFA Foundationoffoicers for 2021-2022 are: President - Zach Niemeier; Vice President - Roni Vaughn; 2nd Vice President - Abbey Wright; Secretary - Molly Sportsman; Treasurer - John Darling; Reporter - Racheal Cupp; Sentinel - Evan Burgener; Historian - Sevilla Bussman; Chaplain - Canaan Wright; and Parliamentarian- Halle Allen.

Awards given at the FFA State Convention over the weekend, include, Heather Darling, Trevor Phillips and Rachael Cupp earning their proficiency awards.

Roni Vaughn, Trevor Phillips and Heather Darling received their State Degree.