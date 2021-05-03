Marceline reservoir upgrades begin this summer

Linn County Leader

Improvements will begin this summer to the facilities at the City Lake (New Reservoir) following a grant awarded through the Community Assistance Program (CAP) grant by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

According to a press release from Marceline Street Superintendent Ed Ewigman, the application for this project took several years and involved many hours of engineering through Allstate Consultants and city staff planning and research, application for a Clean Water Section 404 permit, and receipt of clearance from the State Historic Preservation Office. The city was notified in January of the grant award.

The New Reservoir, located south of Marceline and west of Missouri Highway 5 on Marceline Lake Avenue, will see many improvements including, a covered fishing dock, courtesy dock, fish cleaning station, new boat ramp, new restroom facility, larger parking lot and area lighting.

Ewigman noted that these improvements will be compliant with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.

The estimated project cost is approximately $315,000, which covers engineering, labor and material. "This is a 75/25 grant in which 75% of the project is reimbursable by MDC and 25% is the city’s share, of which a majority will be the labor costs," Ewigman said.

The project work will be done by the Marceline Street Department and is expected to be completed in early Fall of 2021.