COVID-19 cases increasing in Missouri

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 8.3% in Missouri in the week ending Sunday as the state added 4,957 cases. The previous week had 4,576 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 38th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 15.4% from the week before, with 344,463 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.44% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lincoln, Iron and Caldwell counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,099 cases; Kansas City County, with 497 cases; and Jackson County, with 453. Weekly case counts rose in 63 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jackson, Greene and Kansas City counties.

Linn County reported nine cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported six cases and one deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 1,183 cases and 13 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 44.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 257,044 vaccine doses, including 105,639 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 296,389 vaccine doses, including 125,429 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 4,062,200 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 39 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis City, Boone and McDonald counties.

In Missouri, 73 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 66 people were reported dead.

A total of 593,474 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,148 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,421,641 people have tested positive and 577,045 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.