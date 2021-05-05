Commission meeting minutes for April 20

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met April 20 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the April 13, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Pending State legislation was reviewed and discussed.

Sheriff Jeff Henke was in to discuss prisoner medical care.

Public Service Commission File #EO-2021-0352 Ameren Missouri was received.

Amy Davison with GRM was in to advise of changes needed to the Courthouse phone system in order to comply with 10-digit dialing that goes into effect Oct. 24.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.