West Linn News for May 5

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

John, Peter and Zion Morris, Holden, attended church services at the Meadville Church of Christ on Sunday, May 2, where John Morris was guest speaker. They were luncheon guests of Dale and Sarah Botts.

Rex and Carrie Hall were May 1-2 guests of Rex and Pat Wood.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary will meet Monday, May 10, at 3 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Marvin Kehr, Marvin Wrisinger, Brenna Stockwell, Margaret Herring, Molly Parks, Ashley Haley, Randy Dennis on May 6; Emmet Haley on May 7; Larry Muck, Blake Williams, Cherokee Anderson, Ridger Jaynes on May 8; Kaylynn Stanton, Amber Lamp, Colton, Palmer, Kristen Bratrude, Shawn Wood, Jerry L. Brinkley (Laclede mail carrier), Kamdon High on May 10; Jerry Albertson, Del Oertwig, Tessa Link, Orlene VanDyke on May 11; Ashley Rager, Charlie Smith, Sophie Bond, Christopher Wrisinger, Randy Jacobs, Alyssa Rager on May 12.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for John and Dillon Howe on May 11.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Greenhouse schedule: Tues-Thurs, May 4-7, 3 to 5:30 p.m.; Sat. May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5, High School Track at Glasgow

Thursday, May 6, Sports Banquet 6 p.m. in the gym

Friday, May 7, FFA Banquet 6 p.m. in the gym

Saturday, May 8, District Track at Glasgow.

Thursday, May 13, Spring Concert 6:30 p.m.