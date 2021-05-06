Brookfield FFA receives Top Chapter Award

Linn County Leader

The Missouri FFA Association awarded Brookfield FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Brookfield placed 3rd out of 351 chapters. Only 10 % of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. The Brookfield FFA advisor is Jessica Dobrzenski. The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.