Emergency Broadband Benefit available through Chariton Valley

Linn County Leader

The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program.is available through Chariton Valley.

According to a press release, the temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.

The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider, such as Chariton Valley.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria: has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program; approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year; received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment will begin on May 12. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider, such as Chariton Valley, or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.cvalley.net/ebb/, or by calling 660-395-9000.