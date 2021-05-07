Beeler places 2nd in grain production

Linn County Leader

Jonathan Beeler of the Brookfield FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Grain Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Grain production entrepreneurship is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Corn Growers Association sponsored this award.