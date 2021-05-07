Commission meeting minutes for April 27

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on April 27 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the April 20, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

The weekly legislative report was reviewed and discussed.

Work to finish running drains from Chiltrix units will be completed this weekend and the courthouse can then be switched over to air conditioning. Commissioner King made a motion to change over from heat to air next week. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner King will attend a TAC meeting in Trenton this Friday.

Collector/Treasurer McKenzie asked about the State holiday on December 31. She would like to keep her office open until noon that day for tax collection. Commission gave their permission.

John McCarty with ARCH Brokerage was in to introduce himself and his company. They are a consulting firm, he would like the opportunity to analyze our insurance coverage free of charge unless a problem area is found. Commissioner Muck asked for a business card and references. No decision was made.

Randy Dillon with Viebrock Sales & Services was in with information on aluminized steel pipe.

Commissioners and Foreman Meek left at 11:15 a.m., to inspect roads in North Salem Township. They returned at 1:30 p.m.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.