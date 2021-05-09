Baylor Montgomery receives diversified ag award

Linn County Leader

Baylor Montgomery of the Brookfield FFA Chapter received the second-place Missouri FFA Diversified Agriculture Production Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Diversified agriculture production is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Missouri Farmer Today sponsored this award.