Lambert receives Honorary State FFA Degree

Linn County Leader

The Missouri FFA Association named Kate Lambert, Laclede, an Honorary State FFA Degree recipient at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Lambert is the director of marketplace education and engagement at FCS Financial. She works with FFA students and programs to help develop their leadership skills. She also advocates for agriculture at various organized events throughout the year.

The Missouri FFA Association recognizes Honorary State FFA Degree recipients for their valuable efforts and contributions to the FFA organization and its members. Those eligible to receive the Honorary FFA Degree include farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of the board of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business professionals and others who are helping to advance agricultural education and the FFA.