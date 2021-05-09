Brett Montogomery wins FFA Veterinary Science Proficiency Award
Linn County Leader
Brett Montgomery of the Brookfield FFA Chapter won the Missouri FFA Veterinary Science Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.
Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Veterinary science is one of 46 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. Addison Biological Laboratories Inc. sponsored this award.