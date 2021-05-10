Prepare for 10-digit dialing for local calls

Linn County Leader

No later than Nov. 1 area residents will need to use 10-digits to complete local calls.

In accordance with a national order by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Chariton Valley (CV) will transition from seven-digit dialing to 10-digit dialing for local calls.

According to a press release from Chariton Valley, the order was approved in July 2020, establishes 988 as the three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL). As a result, 84 area codes nationwide that currently use this prefix and seven-digit local dialing will transition to 10-digit dialing (area code and seven-digit number) when calling local numbers.

To facilitate implementation, all Chariton Valley wireless and landline customers will dial 10 digits when making local calls. Although not mandatory until Nov. 1, the company encourages customers to begin using this dialing practice immediately to become acclimated to the process and to reset seven-digit preset local numbers if any system, such as speed dial, is being used.

“To avoid the inconvenience of incomplete calls and to ensure a smooth transition, we have started preparing customers in advance through our social media channels, website and other company communications,” said Donna Bell, Chariton Valley’s Manager of Public Relations and Economic Development.

While the backend efforts are extensive, enabling rapid 988 dialing for the NSPL is a valuable public service. Chariton Valley will be playing a pivotal role in connecting callers in crisis with trained professionals and has the network technology already in place that is needed for implementation.

The 988 number for the NSPL will become active as of July 16, 2022, and all calls containing the 988 prefix and not utilizing 10-digit dialing will be rerouted to the NSPL on and after this date. The NSPL will also retain its current 1-800-273-TALK number. To learn more about 10-digit dialing, visit www.cvalley.net/10d/.