Holcer receives GRM Networks scholarship

Kiera Holcer of Meadville, is one of six students to receive a scholarship from GRM Networks.

According to a press release, Holcer, a senior at Meadville High School received a $500 scholarship

GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average, and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0 grade point average.