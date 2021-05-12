Area graduations

It is that time again, Graduation season.

Class of 2021 students at Bucklin R-II graduated last weekend, in the coming weeks more graduations for students at Brookfield, Linn County R-1 and Marceline will occur, below are the plans for those events.

The 12 graduating seniors from Linn County R-1 in Purdin will take part in their graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 16 in the school gym.

Marceline will host its graduation ceremony at 1 p.m., May 16 int h Field House. Those in attendance will hear speeches from the Senior Class President and Student Council President. There are 20 guests per graduate allowed.

At 1 p.m., May 23 at Burlington Field, Brookfield's Class of 2021 will graduate. Those in attendance will hear from the school board president, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins and class valedictorian and salutatorian. Each graduate is receiving 15 tickets.