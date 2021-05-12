BPD hosts Field Sobriety Training

Linn County Leader

The Brookfield Police Department (BPD) hosted a three-day training on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and the detection and deterrence of impaired driving the week of May 3 at the Brookfield Fire Department, sponsored by the Missouri Safety Center.

Law enforcement officers from the Brookfield Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Bolivar Police Department attended the training. The Brookfield Police Department would like to thank the instructors who presented this training who are Drug Recognition Experts from the Columbia Police Department and the Raymore Police Department for their time. The goal of the training was to increase law enforcement’s ability to maintain safety on the roads and the training focused on the detection and description of impaired drivers in order to reduce impaired driving and the incidences of crashes, injuries and deaths that can occur as a result of impaired driving.