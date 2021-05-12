West Linn News for May 12

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A GIRL!!! Gary and Tara Lindsay, Kearney, announce the arrival of a daughter, Sutton James Lindsay, on May 1, 2021. Maternal grandparents are Larry and Teresa Muck, Meadville, and maternal great-grandmother is Pat Holloway, Chillicothe. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Rhonda Lindsay, Liberty, and paternal great-grandmother is Joyce Lindsay.

John and Nathan Rothwell visited with Connie, Mike and Jerry Sallee on Sunday, May 9.

Donald and Keith Herring took Danelle Herring out for a Mother's Day meal on Saturday, May 8, at Cameron. Later they attended the 1st District Rural Letter Carriers meeting in Cameron.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Andy Clem, Kadyn Maggart on May 13; Emitt Lee Muck, Connor Keithley, Jeff Haley, Reece Burton, Paityn Kay Smith, Maddie Schafer on May 14; Quin Ray Albertson, Caleb Thieme, Nathan Brannan, Brandy Jenkins on May 15; Chelsea Wood, Timothy Herring on May 16; Justin High, Matthew Botts, Zane Dudley, Jim Muck, Any Danner, Annistyn Albertson (age 1) on May 17; Peter Groves, Stacy Singleton on May 18; Fallon (Howe) Forbes, Kayla Thorne, Tony Fairchild on May 19.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Blake and Jenna Peters on May 12; Corey and Nicole Gibson, David and Orlene VanDyke on May 14; Correction: May 11 anniversary was for John and Dillon (Howe) Hull.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Thursday, May 13: Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19: Community Service Day (weather permitting). Call Mrs. Adamek or Drew Nier at school.

Last Day of School: Friday, May 21. Elementary Awards Assembly at 11 a.m., Secondary Awards Assembly at 12 p.m. School dismissal at 1 p.m.