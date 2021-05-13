Linn County Leader

Marceline Police reports for May 1-10, according to a press release from Chief Bob Donelson.

May 1 - Officers conducted a civil stand by in the 100 block of West Truman.

May 1 - Officers took a walk-in report of a possible stolen vehicle. It was later determined to be a civil matter.

May 1 - Officers responded to the 200 block of North Missouri in reference to a suspicious person.

May 2 - Officers took a report of property damage in the 1500 block of North Church.

​​​​​​​May 2 - Officers conducted a civil stand by in the 300 block of West Booker.

​​​​​​​May 2 - Officers assisted BNSF staff with a possible trespasser on a train.

​​​​​​​May 3 - Officers took a dog bite report in the 100 block of East Gracia.

​​​​​​​May 3 - Gabriel Kelley, 21, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

​​​​​​​May 3 - Keegan Sheppard, 24, Marceline, was issued a summons for expired license plates.

​​​​​​​May 4 - Officers took an animal control complaint in the 200 block of East Hauser.

​​​​​​​May 4 - Officers responded to the 100 block of West Booker for a parking complaint.

May 4 - Antonia Mixtega, 34, Marceline, was arrested on a charge of driving while suspended and fail to stop.

May 4 - Tricia Kauzlarich, 49, Brookfield, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 4 - Kathryn McCurry, 61, Brookfield, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 4 - Dalton Taylor, 21, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

May 4 - Donald Sporer, 38, Marceline, was issued a summons for expired license plates.

May 4 - Destiny Thomas, 18, Marceline, was issued a summons for animal at large.

May 5 - Officers responded to the 100 block of East Crocker for an animal control complaint.

May 6 -Officers took an accident report in the 100 block of West Bisbee.

May 6 - Offices responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of West Walker.

May 7 - Officers responded to the 100 block of West Gracia in reference to a disturbance.

May 7 - Michael Fregoe, 69, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 7 - Cameron Pickman, 22, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 7 - Bailey Henry, 24, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 7 - Tess Sheerman, 16, Marceline, was issued a summons for speeding.

May 8 - Aarika Billingsley, 20, Brookfield, was issued a summons for failing to stop.

May 9 - Officers responded to the 100 block of West Howell in reference to a child custody dispute.

May 9 - Officers responded to the 200 block of West Lake reference suspicious activity.

May 10 - Officers responded to the 300 block of West Hauser in reference to a noise complaint.

May 10 - Officers responded to the area of 300 block of West Hauser in reference to a person knocking on doors.

May 10 - Officers responded to the 100 block of East Hauser in reference to an animal complaint.

May 10 - Jennifer Douglas, 42, Marceline, was issued a summons for animal at large.