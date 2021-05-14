Food Bank distribution numbers

Linn County Leader

Through the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, the Brookfield Senior Center and Food Bank distribute food the first Saturday of each month. The distribution numbers for food bagged have increased for 2020. There were 2,662 lbs of fruits and vegetables, 5,376 lbs of protein, 1,261 lbs of grains, 5,674 lbs of dairy, 1,590 lbs of complete meals, 1,094 lbs of beverages, 27,880 of other food items and 760 lbs of non-food items. For a total of 46,296 lbs worth $80,555.23.