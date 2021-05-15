Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

May 16

Marceline City Pool will be closed May 16-28 for removal of the dome.

May 18

Marceline City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

PIECEMAKERS QUILT GUILD meets the 3rd Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome! For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

May 20

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 21-22

Brookfield City-wide garage sales. Sponsored by Brookfield Public Library. Stop by the Library to sign up. $10 includes you on the map with description of items. Deadline to sign-up is May 15. Maps available May 17. For more information, call 660-258-7439

May 25

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information

May 27

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 29

Brookfield Aquatic Center opens. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Marceline City Pool opens.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.