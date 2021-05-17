30 graduate from Marceline

Linn County Leader

Commencement was held for Marceline R-V's Class of 2021 on Sunday during a ceremony in the Fieldhouse.

Christopher Dixon, Senior Class President and Jenna Stallo, Student Council President addressed the graduates and their supporters.

Secondary principal Matt Finch recognized student's academic honors. Class Valedictorian is Ciarrah Bell and Jenna Stallo is Salutatorian.

Marceline R-V Class of 2021 graduates were: William Thomas Adlesperger, Ciarrah Nicole Bell, Maisie Shyann Billups, Chloe Alexis Bulen, Kelsee Rae Corbin, Brynleigh JoAnn Cordray, Heather Nicole Darling, Alias William Dauber, Christopher Anthony Dixon, Nicholas Patrick Dorrell, Taylor Nicole Douglas, Wyatt Colton Duffey, Haven Lee Fields, Keali’iho’omauka’eaoka’ainakapono Keoni Ku’u Gaud, Kaileen Nicole Gibsonm, Payton Marcel Evertt Harris, Ian McLean Hochstetler, Devon Andrew Holtel, Boston Lee Hoon, Savanah Rose McCafferty, Jaden Lane Newman, Morgan Rose Paalhar, Trevor Blake Phillips, Garrett Montgomery Pickman, Tyrese William Rayton, Shelby Faye Scott, Jenna Nicole Stallo, Victoria Reyna Terreros-Hernandez, Delaney Lynn White and Ashlynne Ann Wright.

Class Officers were: Christopher Dixon, president; Heather Darling, vice-president; Savanah McCafferty, secretary; and Jenna Stallo, treasurer.

Class Song: “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins

Class Colors: White & Gold

Class Flower: Rose

Class Motto: “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again” by Tim McGraw

Senior Class sponsors were: Chris Rollison, Jordan Beck, Suzanne Kidwell and Dan White.