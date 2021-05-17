Commission meeting minutes for May 4

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on May 4 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the April 27, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Clarke Burns, Grantsville Township, was in to submit names to receive brush letters.

Commissioner King gave an update on the TAC meeting he attended in Trenton last week.

The TAP project in Brookfield was discussed. Funds were not budgeted this year for this project, and guidelines for use of American Rescue Plan funds have not yet been received to know if this project would be eligible.

Approval for future soft match credit was received from MoDOT on bridge #01900031, Afton Road.

A Closeout Notice was received from USDA for EWP project agreement #NR206424XXXXC014.

The brush law and notification process was discussed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.