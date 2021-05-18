OATS Transportation update

Linn County Leader

OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however, face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. While many areas have done away with their mask ordinance, OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through Sept. 13. Please call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. Visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab for your county to see the full schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. We also contract with a number of agencies to serve their clients. OATS Transit will not be operating on Monday, May 31, due to the Memorial Day Holiday.