Jones charged with dozens of sex crimes involving children

Jason Wesley Jones, 40, Forker, was charged May 13, with 24 counts of child molestation, seven counts of statutory rape, three counts of rape and one count each of statutory sodomy and patronizing prostitution, all felonies. The incidents reportedly involved a victim under the age of 14.

Bond was denied at an arraignment last week. A bond appearance hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. May 19.

Jones has a criminal history that goes back to a 2004 charge for resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop. He pleaded guilty to that charge in Linn County. In 2006, he pleaded guilty in Sullivan County for driving while intoxicated - persistent offender charge; then in 2015, he pleaded guilty to DWI - aggravated offender in Linn County.