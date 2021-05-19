West Linn News for May 19

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Kelly Wolfe and Connie Sallee attended the wedding of Connie's grandson, Cameron West, in Kentucky on Friday, May 15.

Dana Surber is spending some time with her mother, Joyce Surber.

Glenda Shouse has been spending time with her mother, Dorothy Olsen, and Milford, to help her mother following a broken right arm.

Guests of Orville Buckman on May 15 were Jessi, Beth and James Milner, Ottumwa, Iowa, and Terry, Barbara, Jenessa and Brooklyn Keller. They were helping James celebrate his graduation from high school.

Elmwood Cemetery Association, Linneus, will be serving a meal at noon on Sunday, May 30, at the Linneus Community Center.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Inez Hood on May 20; Andrea Myers, Hank Park on May 22; Haylee Howe on May 23; Lindsay Lightle, Rhonda Ackley, Karen Muck on May 24; Ethan Burnett, Nathaniel Finck, Betty Tharp, Makena Martin, Evelyn Samenus on May 25; Amanda Gault, Lauren Bond on May 26; Tierann Dennis, Rick Evan Hammond on May 27.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Jerry and Fern Albertson, Jeffrey and Jordan Fries on May 24; Seth and Laurie Link on May 26; Connor and Sarah Samenus on May 27.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Friday, May 21, is the last day of school. Elementary award assembly is at 11 a.m., high school award assembly is at noon. School will be dismissed at 1 p.m.

Saturday is State Track at Jefferson City.

Jon Strouse was selected student of the 4th quarter in Health Sciences Technology at V0-Tech.