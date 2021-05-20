Pool dome removal delayed

Linn County Leader

The removal of the dome over Marceline's Municipal Pool has been delayed until June 9.

"The weather forecast for the next few weeks calls for significant rain events which is not conducive for the dome removal operation. Between the uncertain weather and scheduling of external assistance, the city will delay removal of the dome on the Marceline Municipal Pool until the second week in June," City Manager Richard hoon said in a press release.

The pool will be closed June 9 for removal of the dome, the pool should be opened on June 12.

New hours are in effect starting Saturday, May 22 and will continue through June 9. Hours are as follows: Open Swim: 1 - 6 p.m., Monday - Sunday; Lap Swim/Walk: 12 p.m., - 1 p.m., Monday - Saturday. An aquatic exercise class led by Carol Logue will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday with Donna Moore.