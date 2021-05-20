State Tech announces Spring 2021 Honor Roll

Linn County Leader

State Technical College of Missouri announced a list of area students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2021 Spring semester.

To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.

Area students placed on the State Tech Spring 2021 Honor Roll include: Jonathan Walker, Brookfield; Hayden Hill, Chillicothe; Coby Israel, Pattonsburg; Jonathan Nickell, Rothville; Clay Ratliff, Jackson Royston, Caleb Smedley and Codey Smedley all of Salisbury; Isaac Harris and Samuel Schilling, both of Trenton.