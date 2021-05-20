State Tech announces Spring 2021 Honor Roll

Linn County Leader

State Technical College of Missouri announced a list of area students who achieved the Honor Roll during the 2021 Spring semester. 

To be placed on the Honor Roll, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.0 and 3.499 on a 4-point scale.  

Area students placed on the State Tech Spring 2021 Honor Roll include:  Jonathan Walker, Brookfield;  Hayden Hill, Chillicothe;  Coby Israel, Pattonsburg;  Jonathan Nickell, Rothville;  Clay Ratliff, Jackson Royston, Caleb Smedley and Codey Smedley all of Salisbury;  Isaac Harris and Samuel Schilling, both of Trenton. 