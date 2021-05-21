Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Deadline is rapidly approaching to sign-up for the Diamond Tours trip to Maine Oct. 9-17. More information at www.GroupTrips.com/narv or by calling Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195.

May 22

Brookfield City-wide Garage Sales.

May 25

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

Brookfield City Council meeting. 5:30, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information

May 27

Farmers Market, Brookfield, 3-6 p.m. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information at 660-258-5644.

May 29

Brookfield Aquatic Center opens. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

May 31

Memorial Day Observance hosted by Marceline VFW Post #1471 and American Legion Post # 264. 11 a.m, Ripley Park, Marceline. The public is invited to honor deceased comrades through this Memorial Day tribute. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Walsworth Community Center.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

