Commission meeting minutes for May 11

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on May 11 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the May 4, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Jefferson Township presented names for brush letters.

Toni Sportsman, Michael Olinger, Lee Cooper and Kaye Malins with the Downtown Marceline Board were in to update the commission on ongoing projects.

Returned a call to Jeri Holt, Marceline Township. A box culvert on Morton Road is washing out.

Jim Pfeiff, North Salem Township, called regarding brush control policy.

A return call was made to a landowner having an issue on Newton Rd. Commission provided township contact information.

The April Sales and Use Tax receipts and Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation and quarterly ProCare Rx report were reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.