City boards have open positions

Linn County Leader

The City of Marceline is seeking volunteers to serve on boards with open positions.

According to a press release from Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon, the Historic Preservation Board, Planning Commission and Cemetery Board: all have openings.

The Historic Preservation Board functions to provide a mechanism to identify and preserve the distinctive historic and architectural characteristics of buildings that represent elements of the City’s cultural, social, economic, political, and architectural history while fostering civic pride in the beauty and noble accomplishments of the past. Two Board members are needed to fulfill its mission and must reside within the Marceline R-V School District to be eligible. This board meets quarterly.

The Planning Commission functions to promote the health, safety, prosperity, morals, and general welfare of regulating land use, zoning compliance, and the location, area, size, use and height of buildings on lots in the City. Two Board members are needed to fulfil its mission and must reside within the Marceline City Limits to be eligible. The Planning Commission meets as needed to address citizen requests.

The Cemetery Board serves in an advisory capacity to the council in recommending the establishment of rules and regulations to ensure the property and efficient maintenance and operation of the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. One Board member is needed to fulfill its mission and must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Chariton or Linn County to be eligible. This board meets monthly March through October.

Members of all city boards and committees are appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council. Appointed members serve without compensation. Contact Marceline City Hall at 660-376-3528 for more information and to obtain aa application.