Council meets, uses paperless technology, discusses trash service

At the May 18 Marceline City Council meeting the council used their new tablets for the first time, in an effort to go paperless.

The council and some city staff, are using Samsung Galaxy A7 Tablets in an effort to go paperless. Councilmen Gary Carlson noted that the city saved over 9,000 pieces of paper from the council's May 18 meeting, which was the council's first using the tablets.

City Manager Richard Hoon said he was pleased with how the meeting went using the tablets.

City Clerk Lindsay Krumpleman said the city will give the tablets a "trial run" for the next six months and will make a decision about using them before the next budget is approved in six months.

Department managers did not attend the meeting due to an uptick in COVID cases, which Hoon noted had been reported earlier that day. Hoon said he had spoken with DAR about placing a tree on the east side of the pond in Ripley Park, in place of a current house, which had died. Hoon said the approval was given as long as the marker is the same size as those currently existing.

There will be an administrative hearing at 3 p.m., on May 28 in regards to nuisance properties on E. Curtis Street and two properties on Kansas Street.

Mayor and Fire Chief Jeri Holt noted the carinal is still on for days around the Fourth of July. He also noted there will be fireworks, sponsored by the Fire Department on July 4, set off from the country club.

The council listened to a presentation from a representative at Piper Sandler Finicaial about the city's GO Bond refinancing. in 2016, the city was issued the bond. the council approved to lower the current interest rate by refinancing, through a local lendor. By refinancing the debt levy will be lowered, which should allow savings to taxpayers, Krumpelman said.

The council voted to pass the resolution to go to local banks to secure a lower interest rate.

As of July 1, the city will have a new trash contractor. RTS Waste Management out of Slater has received a new 5-year-contract with the city. New trash service will include once a week pick-up, once a month bulk trash pick-up. recycling serviced will be drop off at bins that will be placed at the old hospital for residents to place their recycling in. Current recycling bins will be picked up at or around June 29.

Customers will get to keep their current trash container and can request an additional one for a yearly fee $48 to be paid for upfront. Residents currently pay $13.57 monthly for service with RTS, the fee per resident is $12.

"We will have a meeting with RTS in the coming weeks to hammer out the details of the transition," Hoon said. Specific information will be released in mid-June.

The council also discussed actions that could be taken with the next round of American Rescue Plan Funding. Hoon noted the city expects 50% of the next round of funding this summer. The next rounds of funds have to be used by December 2024 and the restrictions on what the funds can be used for will have to be fully researched. The council asked Hoon to work with city employees to draft a list of possible projects.