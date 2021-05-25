Boating certification class offered in Macon

Linn County Leader

A boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, at the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop B Headquarters, 308 Pine Crest Drive, Macon.

There is no fee for this course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited to 12 participants. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and a sack lunch on the day of the course. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website, www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov. Scroll down the page to “Divisions” then select “Water Patrol Division.” On the Water Patrol Division page, select Boater Safety Education & Certification from the list on the left side of the page.

Missouri law requires any person born after January 1, 1984, to carry a boater safety education certification card along with a picture ID anytime they operate a vessel, which includes personal watercraft, on Missouri lakes. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. For more information call Corporal Darren P. Mueller at 660-385-2132.