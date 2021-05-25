Iowa Candidate speaks at Linn County Democrat Club

Linn County Leader

Jeff Kurtz, a candidate for Iowa Southeast District state representative, was guest speaker at the Linn County Democrat Club meeting, on May 20, at Bucklin Tall Paul's Pub n Grub. Kurtz stated there will probably not be a February 2024 Democrat Iowa Caucus and a normal primary will be held in mid-year.

Kurtz, a retired BNSF engineer, is working to amend the 2008 Federal Rail Safety Act, to protect whistleblowers reporting violations and unsafe practices. Dennis Van Dyke, club president, held a short meeting and announced the next club meeting will be Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m., at the Brookfield Cafe.