Frock recognized at district banquet

By Kelton Marsh

The Boy Scouts of America Black Diamond District of Great Rivers Council held a recognition banquet on May 8, where Troop 41 assistant Scoutmaster Rob Frock was awarded the District Award of Merit. The purpose of the banquet is to recognize the district's newest Eagle Scouts, and volunteers who give so unselfishly of their time to the scouting program. The Banquet was held at the LaPlata Baptist Church. A fun time was had by all who were in attendance that evening. The Scouts enjoyed a great meal, fellowship and the guest speaker was Senator Cindy O'Laughlin.

During the awards portion of the banquet, this year Brookfield Troop 41 had one new Eagle Scout recognized, Danny Falcon. He is the son of Denzil and Connie Heaney.

Troop 41 assistant Scoutmaster Rob Frock was also awarded the District Award of Merit.

The District Award of Merit is handed out to recognize the countless hours of service given to the Scouting program. This is no small achievement, given the time it takes to lead and mentor the boys of his Troop. Through the years each scout has become like family to Rob and his wife Lori. He goes above and beyond to provide the best experience for his Troop. Anyone who serves so unselfishly knows that it takes the entire family to succeed, over the years Rob's family has supported him and his passion for scouting. Troop 41 wanted to recognize Rob and his wife Lori for all they have done to support our local scouting. Thank you-the time you have invested in all these boys is paying off.