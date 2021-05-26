West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Linn County Farm Bureau Board met Thursday, May 20, in Brookfield. Those in attendance were Marc Zell, Heather and Philip Martin, Hannah Kiehl, Dana Lane, Holly Switzer, Donald Herring, Mindy Beird, Regional Co-ordinator, and Racheel Osterman, Secretary.

American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Day is Friday, May 28. The Auxiliary Units from Browning, Bucklin and Linneus are distributing poppies in Brookfield on that day: at Prenger's 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and at Orscheln's 1:30 p. m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Susan McLain, Gary Cooper on May 28, Charlie Schmitz, Randy Ryan, Jr. on May 29, Tina Kehr, Matt Craig, Diane Ward on May 30, Sherry Howe on May 31, Doug McLain, Derek Smith on June 1, Clint Baker, Karl Dawson, Josie Krebs, Silas Douglas, Dianna Dimitt (deputy county clerk), Christian Dobbins on June 2, Angi Schmitz, Austin Crookshanks, Monica Chaplin, Lucille Bowyer on June 3.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Roger and Julie Schmitz on May 28, Mr. and Mrs. Jason Howe on May 30, Rance and Shawna Shiflett on June 1, Marvin and Pam Wrisinger, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Malone on June 3.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Last day of school was May 21. Summer school will be May 26 through June 9 with no school on May 31.