60 graduate from Brookfield

Linn County Leader

Brookfield's Class of 2021 graduated on May 23 at 1 p.m., during their commencement ceremony at Burlington Field.

The class and their guests were welcomed by Jim McIntyre, President of the Brookfield R-III Board of Education. High School Principal Nile Thudium presented awards and Brookfield R-II Superintendent Dr. Kyle Collins gave a congratulatory speech followed by the Salutatorian Speech by Class Salutatorian Clara Wiedeman. Valedictorian Danny Falcon spoke to his fellow classmates during the Valedictorian Speech after diplomas were presented.

Class officers were: President – Clara Wiedeman, Vice-President – Daniel Falcon, Secretary – Kaley Smith and Treasurer – Jada Brock.

Class song: “See You When I See You," by Jason Aldean. Class flower - Daisy and Class motto: “Dream as if you could live forever, live as if you only have today”

- In honor of classmate Ryenne Hicks.

Class of 2021 sponsors included: Jared Brown, Jessica Dobrzenski, Joel Magnuson, Andy Matzen, Robert Pauley, John Wiggans, Drew Wilkerson and Chelsea Wood.