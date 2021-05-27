Marceline's online payment system available June 1

Linn County Leader

Beginning June 1, residents of the City of Marceline will be able to view and pay their utility billing and tax accounts online. The discussion to begin the process began in 2020 after the city had budgeted a loss in the Fiscal Y 2019-2020 budget as in previous budgets to provide the option for credit card payments with a minimal $2 fee per transaction which covered approximately 30% of the program cost.

According to a press release from Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon, following several evaluations and discussions, the Marceline City Council entered into agreements with Tyler Technologies to offer online payments for utility billing and tax payments and with Open Edge under Global Payments for credit card processing in December 2020. This not only allows for individuals to make their monthly utility bills and city annual tax payments online, but also allows them the ability to see their current account information.

On June 1, utility customers may to go to www.marcelinemo.us and click on the “Online Payments” button on the front webpage, or accessed directly at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/marcelinemo.

Customers utilizing the online utility payment option will initially be required to register with their account number and last payment amount to add their utility account. Customers may also call 1-866-933-9262 to pay their account over the phone anytime.

According to Hoon, In March, the council approved two new Ordinances associated with Online Payments and Credit Card Processing to include a $0.83 cent Tech Fee that will be applied to all utility accounts to assist in covering the costs to offer the online payment options beginning on their utility bills to be issued on June 1 and due June 20 as all residents have the option to access their account information online. City of Marceline residents will not be charged any additional fees for credit card processing for utility billing or tax account payments.

The second ordinance approved in March allows for the collection of a 2.5% credit card processing fee for all non-utility bill and non-tax payment transactions. This allows for the collection of a 2.5% processing fee for transactions such as pool party rental, ATV/UTV/Golf Cart licenses and dog tags if a credit card is used to complete those transactions. These fees will be re-evaluated annually.