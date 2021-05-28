Commission meeting minutes for May 18

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on May 18 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for was reviewed.

The minutes of the May 11, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Recorder Brookshier was in to request American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding when it is available to digitize County records. Commission took under advisement.

Clerk Stephenson had received a call about a bridge on Export Road; Foreman Meek will take a look at it.

Jeri Holt was in regarding a box culvert on Morton Road that is washing out. A call was made to Chariton County Commission as they maintain the road. Clerk Littleton will have commissioners look at what portion of the road they are taking care of and call back next Tuesday.

Maintenance of gravel road easements and brush removal were discussed. Statute states that brush shall be removed as is necessary for maintenance of the road. Commissioner Muck made a motion to amend item #2 of the current County brush control policy to include the wording “within current state statute”. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. The amended Brush Control Policy was signed and adopted this date.

Rod Cotton and Brent Reeter with Farmer’s Electric Coop were in to visit.

An invitation to the Northwest District County Commission meeting on June 17 was received.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding authorization and award form was reviewed. Commissioner King made a motion to sign and submit the form to receive ARPA funding. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.