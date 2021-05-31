Community interest leads to forming of Community Band

Interest from area residents who would like to start a community Band has been growing, and John Wiggans, choral director at Brookfield High School said he decided to run with the idea.

"The idea for the band came from an interest in the community. I have been the choral director at the high school for two years, and this spring when Mr. Montgomery accepted another position, I asked Mr. Thudium if I could assume some of the instrumental classes," Wiggans said. "During those discussions and various community functions, I learned there was a desire for a band and decided to "run" with it and get the ball "rolling"!"

The band is open to anyone who has experience playing an instrument. Those wishing to join but who do not have an instrument should contact Wiggans.

"I encourage anyone that enjoys playing an instrument to join us on Sunday afternoons from 2-3 p.m., in the (Brookfield) high school band room. Rehearsals begin June 6 and will continue through the summer. The band is open to all residents of Linn County and beyond...the more the merrier!"

Following weekly practices, Wiggans said the goal is to host an end-of-the-summer concert.

"We will present a concert at the end of the summer filled with toe-tapping rhythms and beautiful melodies open free of charge to the entire community," he said.

Anyone needing more information should contact Wiggans at jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.