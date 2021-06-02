Linn County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 28% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Linn County has administered more than 7,413 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 1, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 7,284 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Linn County, 28% of people living in Linn County are fully vaccinated as of June 1. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 606,670 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.47% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of June 1 are Boone County (42%), St. Charles County (39%), Joplin (38%), St. Louis County (36%) and Atchison County (36%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Linn County as of June 1:

How many people in Linn County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

* 33% of people in Linn County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,030 people * 28% of people in Linn County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,448 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

* 43% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,594,926 people * 35% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,112,842 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.