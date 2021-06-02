West Linn News for June 2

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

It's a boy!!! Holden Alan Yount arrived on May 17, 2021, to make his home with Logan and Rebecca Yount, Macon. Grandparents are Donna Zell and the late Stanley Zell, Meadville, David and Debbie Yount, Bevier; great-grandparents are Katherine Duncan, Meadville, and Dan and Carla McVicker, Bevier.

It's a boy!!! Patrick Huxton Peters, arrived on May 21, 2021, to make his home with Blake and Jennifer Peters, Braymer. Grandparents are Donna Zell and the late Stanley Zell, Meadville, Cindy Milligan and the late Patrick Peters, Braymer; great-grandparents are Katherine Duncan, Meadville, Patsy Peters, Jim and Zelpha Milligan and Richard and Ruthie Daughters, Braymer. He joins a 2-year old brother, Bentlee.

Rebecca and Jennifer are the Zell twins from Meadville.

The True Blue Club met Thursday, May 27, in the home of Dorothy Crookshanks. Following a reading of various sayings by Dorothy, roll call was: a 3-letter word that describes me. Hostess gift was received by Eudora Fitzpatrick, and games conducted by Cheryl Maggart were won by Eudora Fitzpatrick and Janet Meek. Cards were signed for Pat Gooch, Tom Burtch, Tony Mundell, Mack Molloy, Donnie Edwards. A donation was made to the Petska Cancer Fund.

Eudora Fitzpatrick was in Chillicothe Saturday evening to visit with Josephine and Donna Long and Randy Koonse, Boerne, Texas. They were here to decorate graves for Memorial Day and to visit a few people. On their return trip to Texas, they plan to visit with Donna's son, Jason, and family: Alicia, Connor and Raegan, Louisburg, Kansas, and Donna's granddaughter, Lexie Meneely, Emporia, Kansas, where she is attending college.

Rex, Carrie and Drew Hall were weekend visitors of Rex and Pat Wood and other relatives.`