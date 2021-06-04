Commission meeting minutes for May 25

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on May 25 with Commissioners Dick King, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the May 18, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner King made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner King seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Foreman Meek inspected the box culvert on Morton Road; it needs a 7’ tube.

Commissioners left to attend a Solid Waste meeting in Trenton at 9:15 a.m. They reconvened at 1 p.m.

Senate Bill 53 was discussed, it has passed and gone to the governor to sign. As this bill would create a financial hardship for the County, Commissioner King motioned to sign a letter to the governor asking to veto the bill. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.

Dennis VanDyke called with suggestions for use of ARPA funds when received. He also asked that work be considered on a bridge on Barry Road north of Meadville.

The Clarence Cannon Wholesale Water Commission Annual Report for 2020 was received.

Howard Danzig returned a called to discuss the possibility of adding an additional health network to the County’s insurance.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes and Muck-yes.