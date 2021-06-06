Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Coed Softball at Brookfield’s Graff Field every Sunday. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Concessions available for spectators. For more information, call the Brookfield Parks & Recreation office, 660-412-2544.

Linn County Concert Band rehearsal. Linn County is gaining a Community Concert Band. Looking for all concert instruments to fill the band. Weekly rehearsals every Tuesday through July. For inquiries, email jwiggans@brookfieldr3.org.

Brookfield Public Library Presents Tales and Trails. Summer Reading Program. Every Tuesday at 2 p.m.. All ages welcomed. For more information on reading agenda, call 660-258-7439.

Deadline is rapidly approaching to sign-up for the Diamond Tours trip to Maine Oct. 9-17. More information at www.GroupTrips.com/narv or by calling Dennis VanDyke at 660-734-2195.

June 8

Marceline City Market 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

June 10

Farmers Market, Brookfield. Weather permitting. West parking lot of the Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 South Main, Brookfield. Call Brookfield Parks & Recreation for more information, 660-258-5644.

June 12

Brookfield Elks Lodge #874 Scramble Golf Tournament. 9 a.m., at Brookfield Country Club. Entry deadline Saturday June 5. Lunch provided. All proceeds go to the Missouri Elks Benevolent Trust (Mobile Dental program). For more information, call Marcie Olinger at 660-268-8009.

Linn County Historical Society Tillman House Museum. 10:30 a.m., – 3 p.m., 303 N. Livingston St., Brookfield. Admission is free. Call Judy 660-258-7160 for more information.

June 13

Laclede Sportsman’s Club Annual Picnic. Start serving at 12 p.m., in the Laclede City Park. Fish, hamburgers, hotdogs, tea and lemonade will be provided. Please bring a covered dish. All present, past and future members, along with their family and friends are encouraged to come. Food, games, and just sitting around and visiting.

June 14

Royals Blood Drive, Marceline. 11:30 a.m., – 5:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Marceline. Hot dogs and fixin’s served all day for donors. For additional details, contact Nancy Schreiner at 660-376-3703.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.