Linn County Leader

The Linn County University of Missouri Extension, in partnership with the Linn County Health Department and area sponsors, are introducing the 100 Days 100 Miles program to the Linn County community.

The premise is to get active throughout the 100 days of summer, and hopefully reach a goal of 100 miles while doing so. This can be running, walking, biking, kayaking, roller blading, swimming, anything that gets people moving.

According to a joint press release, the main focus is to impact the youth that are out of school for the summer.

"We know that once you are not having P.E. class or sports practices or marching band, youth tend to stay indoors for the summer. We want to change that, combat youth obesity rates, get people acquainted with the active option the city/park and rec provide, lessen screen time, and create conversations among family and community. It is also a great way to get parents and grandparents involved to model and set good examples of the importance of activity and increase bonding time among families."

This event, June 14-Sept. 22, is open to all ages. Participants will receive a t-shirt, as well as other prizes throughout the event. If you are interested in participating or helping sponsor this event, please contact the MU Extension office, 660-895-5123 or linnco@missouri.edu.